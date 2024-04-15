Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Novosibirsk Bans Migrants From Working as Taxi Drivers

A parking lot for taxis in the city of Novosibirsk. Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

Russia’s Novosibirsk region has banned migrants from working as taxi drivers and selling beverages and tobacco, according to a decree signed by Governor Andrei Travnikov on Monday.

The measure comes amid mounting pressure on foreign workers — mostly from Central Asian countries  —across Russia in the aftermath of last month’s deadly concert hall attack outside Moscow. The four suspected gunmen behind the massacre are said to be citizens of Tajikistan.

According to Travnikov’s decree, companies in Novosibirsk are required to fire migrant workers who drive taxis or sell tobacco and beverages within 60 days.

Central Russia’s Novgorod region imposed a similar ban on March 26, just four days after the attack on Crocus City Hall, which left 145 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

Before the deadly shooting, restrictions against migrants working in certain professions were enforced in nine Russian regions.

In 2015, the Russian government granted regional authorities the right to ban foreign workers for up to one year in order to regulate local labor markets and prioritize Russian citizens for employment.

Read more about: Novosibirsk , Regions , Migrants

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

local news

‘Unbearable’ Military Censorship Forces Closure of Novosibirsk Newspaper

“We tried to live under military censorship for two years. I can say now that it’s unbearable,” Kurier.Sreda’s editor-in-chief wrote in a farewell...
1 Min read
urban migration

Deer Take Over Siberia's Omsk Amid Abnormal Winter Weather

Omsk residents have regularly encountered roe deer in recent weeks, sharing videos and photos online of the animals running through snow-covered city streets...
2 Min read
cementing control

Direct Mayoral Elections Ended in Novosibirsk

The Kremlin has long wanted to end the practice of directly electing regional mayors to ensure total political control.
2 Min read
Revitalizing regions

Can Urban Renewal Plug Russia’s Brain Drain?

Regional officials hope that beautifying towns can stop people from leaving.