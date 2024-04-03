‘Unbearable’ Military Censorship Forces Closure of Novosibirsk Newspaper

An independent newspaper in the Novosibirsk region town of Berdsk has announced its closure after 20 years due to “unbearable” wartime censorship.

Founded in 2003, Kurier.Sreda emerged as one of the main sources of news in Berdsk, a town of around 100,000 people and a suburb of the region’s capital city Novosibirsk.

“We tried to live under military censorship for two years. I can say now that it’s unbearable,” Kurier.Sreda’s editor-in-chief Galina Komornikova wrote in a farewell column.

“I can’t recall a single quiet month in all 25 months of living under military censorship,” Komornikova added, decrying claims of violations from the police, the Federal Security Service (FSB), as well as Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor.