Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

‘Unbearable’ Military Censorship Forces Closure of Novosibirsk Newspaper

The town of Berdsk in the Novosibirsk Region. Sergfokin (CC BY-SA 3.0)

An independent newspaper in the Novosibirsk region town of Berdsk has announced its closure after 20 years due to “unbearable” wartime censorship.

Founded in 2003, Kurier.Sreda emerged as one of the main sources of news in Berdsk, a town of around 100,000 people and a suburb of the region’s capital city Novosibirsk.

“We tried to live under military censorship for two years. I can say now that it’s unbearable,” Kurier.Sreda’s editor-in-chief Galina Komornikova wrote in a farewell column.

“I can’t recall a single quiet month in all 25 months of living under military censorship,” Komornikova added, decrying claims of violations from the police, the Federal Security Service (FSB), as well as Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor. 

Independent Russian media has faced unprecedented pressure since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. News outlets that remain in the country have been saddled with steep fines for publishing information that contradicts the Kremlin’s narrative of the war, while some journalists have been jailed. 

Komornikova said Kurier.Sreda was forced to pay 1.5 million rubles ($16,200) in fines for simply failing to label foreign agents in its articles. 

“Once we received a notice from some region’s prosecutor’s office accusing us of having the word ‘war’ on our website,” the chief editor wrote, adding: “I looked at the text and the word ‘war’ appeared in 2020.”

The Kremlin often punishes critics for referring to its invasion of Ukraine as anything other than a “special military operation.”

Kurier.Sreda’s website stopped updating local news on Monday, April 1.

Read more about: Journalism , Novosibirsk , Regions , Censorship

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

opinion Taisia Bekbulatova

Why Street Interviews in Russia Aren't Your Regular Vox Pops

Journalists love street interviews for their candidness and spontaneity. But in Russia, people don’t feel free to speak. If they do, anonymity is a myth...
3 Min read
continuing crackdown

Russia Jails Exiled War Critics 11 Years in Absentia Over 'Fakes'

Authorities accuse Ruslan Leviev and Michael Nacke of "fabricating evidence" in a March 2022 video report on Russian attacks in Ukraine.
2 Min read
temporary shelters

Russian Border Region Residents Flee as Shelling Kills 4

"We have never had a situation like this," Belgorod region Governor Gladkov said at an arena where residents have poured into while fleeing intense shelling...
4 Min read
cementing control

Direct Mayoral Elections Ended in Novosibirsk

The Kremlin has long wanted to end the practice of directly electing regional mayors to ensure total political control.
2 Min read