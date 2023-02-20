Direct Mayoral Elections Ended in Novosibirsk

The legislature in the Siberian region of Novosibirsk has voted to end the practice of holding direct mayoral elections in the regional capital as well as in the adjacent scientific research center of Koltsovo, Interfax reported on Monday.

The bill to stop one of the last major cities in Russia from having a directly elected head was adopted after two readings in one session on Monday, with 49 of 65 regional legislators approving the measure.

While deputies representing the ruling United Russia party and the far-right Liberal Democratic Party of Russia supported the bill, representatives of the Communist party and the liberal New People party voted against it.

“1.5 million citizens got deprived of their right to vote and take part in the management of their destiny and budget,” Communist party deputy Yakov Novoselov said during the debate.