Nizhny Novgorod Region Rolls Back Migrant Work Ban Amid Labor Shortages

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Authorities in central Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region have partially lifted a ban on migrant labor in certain sectors following complaints from local businesses over severe staffing shortages.

In late March, Governor Gleb Nikitin issued a decree barring foreign nationals, many from Central Asia, from working in 37 sectors.

But on Wednesday, just over three months later, the regional government announced that migrants will now be allowed to work in several key industries, including food service, shipping, warehousing, hospitality, catering and others.

The rollback comes in response to appeals from business owners warning that the restrictions would leave them without sufficient staff.

“It’s important that the authorities have heard businesses and made an executive decision before the ban took effect,” said regional business ombudsman Pavel Solodkyi.

The amended decree is set to come into force on Friday.

An estimated 20,000 migrants are employed in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Russian regions began introducing restrictions on migrant labor following the March 2024 mass shooting at a concert venue outside Moscow, an attack that was claimed by the Islamic State.

Before the attack, only nine Russian regions had imposed such bans. Since 2015, regional governments have had the authority to restrict foreign employment for up to one year to manage local labor markets and prioritize Russian citizens.

