Nizhny Novgorod Region Rolls Back Migrant Work Ban Amid Labor Shortages

Authorities in central Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region have partially lifted a ban on migrant labor in certain sectors following complaints from local businesses over severe staffing shortages.

In late March, Governor Gleb Nikitin issued a decree barring foreign nationals, many from Central Asia, from working in 37 sectors.

But on Wednesday, just over three months later, the regional government announced that migrants will now be allowed to work in several key industries, including food service, shipping, warehousing, hospitality, catering and others.

The rollback comes in response to appeals from business owners warning that the restrictions would leave them without sufficient staff.