FSB Says It Dismantled Terrorist Cell in Nizhny Novgorod Region

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday that it dismantled a terrorist cell in the Nizhny Novgorod region that was allegedly working with handlers based in Poland.
Seven members of an unspecified “international terrorist organization banned in Russia” were detained on suspicion of recruiting individuals from the local Muslim community, the Interfax news agency cited the FSB’s press service as saying.
The group was said to espouse a militant ideology “aimed at violently seizing power and establishing a so-called global caliphate.”
Video published by state media showed FSB agents making arrests in cars, on the street and inside apartment buildings. In one video, an agent displayed a phone showing a blurred number starting with Ukraine’s country code +380.
FSB officers said they seized “propaganda materials, communications equipment and electronic media used to support terrorist activities.”
The two suspected leaders of the terrorist cell face criminal charges, while the remaining members will be deported to their home countries, according to the FSB. It did not provide further details.
In a separate announcement earlier Monday, the FSB said it had shut down a large-scale illegal weapons manufacturing network. Authorities said they closed 62 underground arms workshops and arrested 172 people across 58 regions in March and April.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.