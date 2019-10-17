U.S. Helped Moscow Foil Recent Terror Plot With Intel, FSB Says

FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov’s remarks come almost two years after news that the CIA helped Russia foil a terror attack in St. Petersburg. The FSB said it detained seven Islamic State suspects in December 2017 as a result of the cooperation and President Vladimir Putin thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for the tip-off.

The United States has recently shared intelligence with Russia about a terrorist plot, the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) intelligence agency said Thursday.

“The Americans have very recently provided information to us about specific people and plans to carry out attacks in our country,” Bortnikov was quoted as telling reporters by the state-run TASS news agency.

He did not specify when or which U.S. intelligence agency shared the intelligence with Russia, only noting that anti-terrorist coordination with Washington remained “outside politics.”

“We pay them back and provide assistance and support, including by informing our partners of any manifestations or threats we encounter and the information we receive,” Bortnikov said.

He added that Russia and the United States are gradually starting to resume cooperation on cybersecurity.

Russia foiled 39 terrorist attacks so far in 2019, Bortnikov estimated Wednesday.

Russia's bilateral relations with the U.S. have been strained by an array of issues including U.S. allegations that Russia meddled in the U.S. 2016 presidential election.

Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.