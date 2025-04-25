CIA Deputy Director’s Son Killed Fighting for Russia in Ukraine – IStories

The son of CIA Deputy Director Julianne Gallina was killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine last year, the investigative news outlet IStories reported Friday, citing a leaked database from a Moscow military recruitment center.

Michael Alexander Gloss, 21, died on April 4, 2024, according to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Fairfax, Virginia. IStories reported that Russian authorities informed his family of his death in October, and he was buried in his hometown in December.

The obituary does not mention his military service, stating only that he was “tragically killed in Eastern Europe.”

Gallina was appointed the CIA’s deputy director for digital innovation in February 2024. Gloss’ father, Larry Gloss, a U.S. Navy veteran, became president of a security-focused software firm in May 2024.