Russian Strike Kills 16 in Ukrainian Leader’s Hometown, Children Among Dead

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih killed 16 people on Friday, six of them children, authorities said.

The missile struck a residential area near a children's playground and wounded more than two dozen others, according to the head of the city's military administration.

Unverified videos on social media appeared to show bodies lying on a street, while another showed a plume of smoke rising into the evening sky.

"Sixteen lives lost. Six of them children. There are no words. This is the kind of pain you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy," regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been pushing for a speedy end to the more than three-year war since taking office, but his administration has failed to broker a ceasefire despite talks with both sides.

Zelensky said the attack showed Russia had no interest in stopping its invasion.

"There is only one reason why this continues — Russia does not want a ceasefire and we see it. The whole world sees it," he said.

The Ukrainian leader was born in Kryvyi Rih, an industrial city that had a pre-war population of around 600,000 people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected a joint U.S.-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional and full ceasefire in March, while the Kremlin has made a U.S.-proposed truce in the Black Sea dependent on the West lifting certain sanctions.