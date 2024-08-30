Russia’s FSB Detains Colombian ‘Mercenaries’ Allegedly Fighting for Ukraine

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday that it detained two Colombian citizens on suspicion of fighting as mercenaries on the side of Ukraine.

The detentions came after a Moscow court ruled Wednesday to place Jose Aron Medina and Alexander Ante in pre-trial detention until at least Oct. 22. Both men face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of participating in mercenary activities in an armed conflict.

The FSB did not specify how the two men were detained, but Colombian media reported that they may have been detained in Venezuela while traveling from Ukraine to Colombia. Venezuela, a longtime ally of Russia, has supported Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A video released by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency showed photos of the two Columbian men wearing Ukrainian military uniforms, followed by footage of them in prison uniforms being interrogated.

Russian broadcaster RTVI recently estimated that 90 Colombian nationals who fought for Ukraine have been killed since Russia’s invasion in 2022.