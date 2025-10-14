Jailed Russian Opposition Activist Mikhail Kriger Declares Hunger Strike

Jailed Russian opposition activist Mikhail Kriger has been on a dry hunger strike since Friday in protest of his repeated placement in solitary confinement, his supporters said.

Kriger, 65, who is serving his seven-year sentence at Correctional Colony No. 5 in the Oryol region, first launched a hunger strike on Sept. 25. He started a dry hunger strike — meaning he is abstaining from both food and water — on Friday after a planned visit with his daughter was canceled.

“The last straw for the hunger strike was the cancellation of our visit by the colony administration. I begged him to start eating, but anyone who knows my father knows it’s useless to try to persuade him,” his daughter Katya Kriger said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Kriger has said he believed that prison authorities were deliberately trying to isolate him to prevent contact with other inmates.

The prison administration said Kriger would be brought to the medical ward and force-fed once his condition became serious enough, according to his support team. He is currently seen by a doctor twice a day.

Kriger was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2023 for anti-Kremlin social media posts that prosecutors said “justified terrorism” and “incited hatred.”

Kriger has repeatedly denounced the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine and during his trial said he was being “persecuted” for his “anti-war and openly pro-Ukrainian position.”