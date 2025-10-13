Freed in Prisoner Swap, Kara-Murza Again Declared Wanted by Russia

Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for prominent Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, the exiled news website Mediazona reported on Monday, though the exact charges against him remain unknown.
Kara-Murza, 44, had been serving a 25-year prison sentence for treason and other charges when he was released last summer as part of the largest prisoner swap between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
In August, Russian lawmakers said law enforcement authorities would press terrorism and extremism charges against Kara-Murza, as well as prominent opposition activists Yulia Navalnaya and Ilya Yashin, for staging an anti-war rally in Berlin earlier this year.
Mediazona, citing the Interior Ministry’s wanted persons database, reported that police put out an arrest warrant for Kara-Murza. The charges against him were not specified.
In August, Kara-Murza accused the Russian Embassy in Washington of refusing to issue him a new passport in what he described as a revival of the Soviet-era practice of stripping dissidents of citizenship.
Kara-Murza was arrested in April 2022 after he publicly criticized the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and pressed Western countries to impose sanctions against Russia.
The following year, he was sentenced to serve 25 years in a maximum-security prison, one of the longest prison sentences handed down to a Russian opposition figure in recent years.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.