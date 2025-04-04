Russian Government Estimates Black Sea Oil Spill Damage at $1B

Russia’s recent oil spill off the Black Sea coast has caused an estimated 84.9 billion rubles ($1 billion) in environmental damage, the government environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor said Friday.

The spill occurred after two aging Russian tankers — Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239 — released thousands of tons of heavy fuel oil during a storm on Dec. 15. Volgoneft 212 split in half and sank, while Volgoneft 239 ran aground.

Volunteers and emergency crews have since worked to remove oil and contaminated sand from beaches in the southern Krasnodar region and annexed Crimea.

Rosprirodnadzor head Svetlana Radionova said the tankers’ owners, Kama Shipping and Volgatransneft, have one month to voluntarily pay 49.4 billion rubles ($583 million) and 35.4 billion rubles ($415 million), respectively, or face lawsuits.

Both companies already face multiple lawsuits from regional prosecutors, the Russian Maritime Rescue Service and the resort town of Anapa.