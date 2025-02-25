Oil Still Washing Ashore in Southern Russia 2 Months After Black Sea Spill

New oil slicks have appeared along the coastlines of southern Russia, regional authorities said Tuesday, two months after a major spill in the Black Sea.

Emergency crews discovered fuel oil fragments at 11 of 41 clean-up sites along the southern Krasnodar region’s coast, according to the regional crisis center. Officials in annexed Crimea also reported finding similar oil contamination off its shores in recent days.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said Monday that workers and volunteers had removed 148,000 metric tons of contaminated sand from affected beaches.

The spill occurred on Dec. 15 when two aging Russian tankers were damaged in a storm off Krasnodar’s coast, releasing thousands of tons of heavy fuel oil into the sea. Since then, scores of volunteers and emergency crews have worked to clean up the oil.