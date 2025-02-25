Oil Still Washing Ashore in Southern Russia 2 Months After Black Sea Spill

Russia’s environmental watchdog has threatened legal action against those responsible for the disaster. The tankers were operated by Volgatransneft, while the fuel oil on board belonged to state oil giant Rosneft.
Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov told President Vladimir Putin last month that cleanup efforts will extend until at least the summer of 2026.
Both Putin and Russian scientists have described the spill as one of the country’s worst environmental disasters in recent decades. Environmental groups have reported widespread deaths of marine wildlife and seabirds and warned that up to 10 million more birds remain at risk.
The disaster has also cast uncertainty over this summer’s tourist season, with demand for vacations plummeting in the popular Black Sea resort town of Anapa. Despite the crisis, Russian authorities have arranged spring and summer vacations in affected resort areas for disabled children.
