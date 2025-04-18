Black Sea Oil Spill Renders Russian Resorts Unfit for Summer Vacation, Top Health Official Warns

More than 150 beaches along Russia’s southern Black Sea coast remain unsuitable for summer vacations due to ongoing contamination from a recent oil spill, the head of Russia’s consumer safety watchdog said Friday.

Oil slicks continue to be detected off the coast of Anapa, a popular resort town in the Krasnodar region, nearly four months after two aging Russian tankers were damaged in a powerful storm. The vessels released thousands of tons of heavy fuel oil into the sea, sparking an environmental crisis that has since cast serious doubt over the upcoming tourist season.

“The Temryuksky district and the coastal areas of Anapa don’t meet the requirements for organizing summer resort holidays,” Rospotrebnadzor chief Anna Popova told reporters, according to the Interfax news agency.

“At present, 141 beaches in Anapa and nine beaches in Temryuk have failed to meet pollution, sanitary and hygiene standards and cannot be used for health and recreational purposes.”

The Temryuksky district lies just east of the Kerch Strait and borders annexed Crimea, another popular summer destination. Emergency workers have been deployed across affected areas to contain the spill and clean up contaminated coastlines, including beaches on the annexed Crimean peninsula.