Russian Scientists Warn of Dangerous Levels of Carcinogen Along Black Sea Coast

Russian scientists have detected dangerously high levels of a carcinogen in soil samples taken from beaches contaminated by the Black Sea oil spill, with one expert comparing the pollution to the U.S. military’s use of Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.
Soil samples collected during cleanup efforts in the resort town of Anapa contained benzopyrene levels 22.5 times above the legal limit, environmental scientist Viktor Danilov-Danilyan told the Moskovsky Komsomolets tabloid Sunday.
Benzopyrene, a toxic compound also found in coal tar and tobacco smoke, poses serious health risks. Andrei Peshkov, an environmental scientist with Russian state honors, likened its effects to Agent Orange, the herbicide used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.
“[Benzopyrene] has an unfavorable, often lethal, effect on the body,” Peshkov told Russian media on Monday. “This is a bad story for our descendants.”
The oil spill began on Dec. 15 when two Russian tankers were damaged in a storm off the coast of the southern Krasnodar region, releasing thousands of tons of heavy fuel oil into the Black Sea.
Emergency workers and volunteers, some of whom later sought medical attention for possible exposure to toxic fumes, have so far removed 175,000 metric tons of contaminated sand from the affected beaches.
President Vladimir Putin and scientists alike have described it as one of the worst environmental disasters to hit Russia in recent decades.
Russia’s environmental watchdog has threatened to sue those responsible for the spill but has not yet disclosed who it will take to court. The two oil tankers were operated by the company Volgatransneft, while the heavy fuel oil on board the ships belonged to the state oil firm Rosneft.
Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov told Putin that cleanup operations will not be completed until the summer of 2026.
Despite the ongoing environmental crisis, Russian authorities have arranged summer vacations for disabled children at Black Sea resort destinations, including Anapa, this spring and summer.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.