Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Scientists Warn of Dangerous Levels of Carcinogen Along Black Sea Coast

Emergency workers clean up oil on a beach in Krasnodar. @opershtab23

Russian scientists have detected dangerously high levels of a carcinogen in soil samples taken from beaches contaminated by the Black Sea oil spill, with one expert comparing the pollution to the U.S. military’s use of Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.

Soil samples collected during cleanup efforts in the resort town of Anapa contained benzopyrene levels 22.5 times above the legal limit, environmental scientist Viktor Danilov-Danilyan told the Moskovsky Komsomolets tabloid Sunday.

Benzopyrene, a toxic compound also found in coal tar and tobacco smoke, poses serious health risks. Andrei Peshkov, an environmental scientist with Russian state honors, likened its effects to Agent Orange, the herbicide used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.

“[Benzopyrene] has an unfavorable, often lethal, effect on the body,” Peshkov told Russian media on Monday. “This is a bad story for our descendants.”

The oil spill began on Dec. 15 when two Russian tankers were damaged in a storm off the coast of the southern Krasnodar region, releasing thousands of tons of heavy fuel oil into the Black Sea.

Emergency workers and volunteers, some of whom later sought medical attention for possible exposure to toxic fumes, have so far removed 175,000 metric tons of contaminated sand from the affected beaches.

President Vladimir Putin and scientists alike have described it as one of the worst environmental disasters to hit Russia in recent decades.

Russia’s environmental watchdog has threatened to sue those responsible for the spill but has not yet disclosed who it will take to court. The two oil tankers were operated by the company Volgatransneft, while the heavy fuel oil on board the ships belonged to the state oil firm Rosneft.

Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov told Putin that cleanup operations will not be completed until the summer of 2026.

Despite the ongoing environmental crisis, Russian authorities have arranged summer vacations for disabled children at Black Sea resort destinations, including Anapa, this spring and summer.

Read more about: Black Sea , Rosneft , Environment , Krasnodar

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Officials Booking Vacations for Disabled Children to Oil-Contaminated Black Sea Resorts

Federal officials have warned that areas impacted by last month’s oil spill will not fully recover and be safe for tourists until 2026.
2 Min read

Dozens of Volunteers Seek Medical Help Amid Black Sea Oil Spill Clean Up, Health Officials Say

Health officials said they set up six medical stations in cleanup zones, with mobile medical teams patrolling affected coastal areas.
1 Min read

‘Left to Fend for Themselves’: Volunteers Step Up as Russian Government Falters in Black Sea Oil Spill Response

Volunteers told MT about being forced to buy their own protective equipment and cleaning supplies as they scrub beaches clean of oil.
4 Min read

Oil Spill Washes Up on Russia’s Black Sea Coast After Storm Hits Aging Tankers

State media estimate that more than 3,000 metric tons of mazut oil may have leaked into the Kerch Strait.
2 Min read