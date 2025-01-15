A 17-year-old university student died in the southern resort town of Anapa, with pro-Kremlin media reporting that he was possibly exposed to toxic fumes during volunteer efforts to clean up the Black Sea oil spill.

Alexander Komin, a student at Anapa Industrial College, passed away overnight from unknown causes, the college confirmed Wednesday.

Pro-Kremlin Telegram news channels, without citing sources, reported that Komin had volunteered to clean oil from the beach on the day of his death. Komin was said to have suffered from chronic asthma, and forensic experts are allegedly investigating whether toxic fumes from the spill may have played a role in his death.

The Moscow Times could not immediately verify those reports.