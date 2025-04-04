FSB Arrests Russian Soldier Over Alleged Suicide Bomb Plot on Military Academy

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday that its agents arrested a soldier who was allegedly working with the Ukrainian military to plan a suicide bomb attack on a military academy.

The 49-year-old soldier was arrested in the Moscow region on Wednesday while purportedly going to pick up an explosive device, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes.

FSB footage shared by Russian media showed uniformed agents chasing down the man in a wooded area and questioning him in a metal cage. The alleged target of his planned attack was a military academy dormitory, the FSB said.

The soldier, who was not named, was recruited online by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) in March, according to the Investigative Committee.

In an interrogation video published by the law enforcement body, the man claimed that Ukrainian military officials offered to help bring his children to the West if he carried out a suicide attack on the Russian military academy.

It was not immediately possible to verify the claims.

The soldier was charged with terrorism and possession of explosives, authorities said. Russian investigators are working to establish whether there were any accomplices.