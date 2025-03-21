Ukraine Accuses Russia of Shelling Its Own Gas Pumping Station in Kursk Region

Ukraine’s military on Friday accused Russia of shelling its own gas pumping station in the southwestern Kursk region overnight, days after the two warring sides agreed to pause attacks on energy infrastructure.

Both the Ukrainian armed forces and Russian pro-war bloggers reported a strike on the nonfunctioning Sudzha gas pumping and metering station, with images showing a huge fire lighting up the night sky.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces dismissed Russian military bloggers’ claims that it was responsible for the attack, calling it part of a “campaign to discredit Ukraine.”

“Today, the enemy has ramped up its planned destructive information influence with another provocation — it fired artillery at this facility [in Sudzha],” the General Staff said in a statement.

“The [Sudzha] station was repeatedly shelled by the Russians themselves,” it added, citing similar incidents dating back to summer 2024.

It was not immediately possible to verify the claims.