Russia to Restrict Entry to Kursk Nuclear Plant Town

Russian authorities will restrict entry to Kurchatov, the town where the Kursk nuclear plant is located, amid Ukraine's ongoing incursion in the Kursk border region, the region's acting governor said Wednesday.

“Despite the fact that the security of the Kursk nuclear power plant is maximized, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not abandoning their attempts to penetrate the city. In this regard, as well as in order to provide additional security measures, the counter-terrorism regime's operational headquarters has decided to limit entry to Kurchatov in the near future,” Kursk Governor Alexei Smirnov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Only citizens who are registered as Kurchatov residents will be permitted to freely enter the town, Smirnov said. People who work in Kurchatov will need an entry permit issued by local authorities. Employees at the nuclear power plant will obtain entry permits from their employer.