Russia Claims to Have Retaken 64% of Kursk Territory Lost After Ukraine’s Offensive

Russia's army has retaken control of 64% of Kursk region territory initially captured by Ukrainian forces after they launched a surprise offensive in the border region last year, a senior Russian military official said Thursday.

"More than 800 square kilometers [309 square miles] have been liberated, which amounts to about 64% of the territory initially occupied," Sergei Rudskoi, first deputy head of Russia's General Staff, told the Krasnaya Zvezda military newspaper.

Based on Rudskoi's statements, Ukraine still controls more than 400 square kilometers (154 square miles) of territory in the Kursk region.

Last week, Ukraine's top military commander Oleksandr Syrsky said that Ukrainian forces controlled around 500 square kilometers in Kursk, territory that Kyiv sees as an important bargaining chip in any talks on ending the war.