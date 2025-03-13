Russian Army Regains Control Over Sudzha in Kursk Border Region

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Thursday that its troops regained control over the town of Sudzha in the Kursk border region after seven months under Ukrainian control.

“Units of the ‘Sever’ group of forces liberated the settlements of Melovoy, Podol and Sudzha during the offensive,” the ministry said in a statement published on Telegram.

Ukrainian forces initially seized 1,376 square kilometers (531 square miles) of land in the Kursk region after launching a surprise ground offensive in August. Kyiv hoped to use the occupied territory as leverage in future peace negotiations with Russia.

However, over the past week, Russian troops have carried out a rapid counteroffensive and appear close to completely pushing Ukrainian forces out of the region.

As of Thursday, the area under Ukrainian control had shrunk to 140 square kilometers (54 square miles), according to DeepState, a battlefield tracker with ties to the Ukrainian military.

Sudzha was the only major Kursk region settlement held by Ukrainian forces following their August offensive.