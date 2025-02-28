Russia’s FSB Says It Foiled Ukrainian Plot to Kill Orthodox Cleric

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday that it had thwarted an alleged Ukrainian plot to assassinate a senior Russian Orthodox Church figure.
Metropolitan Tikhon Shevkunov, 66, a member of President Vladimir Putin's advisory council on culture and the arts, was the target of the plot, the FSB said.
Shevkunov was appointed Metropolitan of Crimea after Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and was decorated by Putin in 2024.
A Russian and a Ukrainian citizen were allegedly recruited by Ukrainian intelligence services through Telegram to carry out the attack during Shevkunov’s trip to Moscow, the FSB claimed.
Both were arrested in Moscow.
The suspects said they were given an improvised explosive device in December to "physically eliminate Metropolitan Tikhon" and were instructed to leave Moscow using false passports, according to the law enforcement agency.
Russia has seen multiple pro-Kremlin figures targeted in attacks over the past three years. Many of the incidents have been attributed to Kyiv or claimed by Ukraine's security services, including the December assassination of General Igor Kirillov in Moscow.
