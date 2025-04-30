Russia Says 288 Civilians Died in Ukraine's Kursk Incursion

Russia on Wednesday said that 288 civilians were killed during Ukraine's months-long incursion into the Kursk region, which Moscow claimed to have fully cleared of Kyiv's forces over the weekend.

Kyiv sent its troops across the border in August 2024 as a riposte to Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin said in recent days that it had, with the help of North Korean troops, ousted Ukrainian troops from the western border region, while Kyiv said it is still fighting there.

"According to Health Ministry data, since August, the health of 791 people was harmed, of which 288 were killed," the governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinstein, said on social media.