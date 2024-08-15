Ukraine Says in Talks With Russia to Exchange Kursk Prisoners

Russia and Ukraine have entered negotiations to exchange prisoners captured during Kyiv’s unprecedented incursion into southwestern Russia’s Kursk region, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner said Wednesday.

“There was a proactive conversation [with Russian human rights commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova],” ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets told Ukrainian television in a segment he posted on his Telegram channel, voicing hopes that the talks would progress soon.

Lubinets said Kyiv was ready to continue exchange processes based on the Geneva Convention “at any time,” but accused Moscow of “finding new reasons” to avoid them.

Ukrainian analysts alleged last month that Russia was deliberately slowing down exchanges in a bid to turn the families of captured Ukrainian soldiers and civilians against their own government.