Russia to Ramp Up Influence Efforts in Armenia Ahead of Parliamentary Elections – Vedomosti

The Kremlin is ramping up efforts to reassert its influence in Armenia ahead of the country’s 2026 parliamentary elections, the Vedomosti business daily reported Wednesday, citing officials and other sources familiar with the strategy.

The initiative is being overseen by the Kremlin’s domestic policy chief Sergei Kiriyenko and will focus on shaping public opinion and cultivating pro-Russian political figures.

“The Armenian leadership is drifting further toward the West, which is unacceptable from the standpoint of Russian state policy,” Vedomosti quoted a source close to the presidential administration as saying.

Kiriyenko has been tasked with employing soft power to advance Moscow’s interests in Yerevan, according to another source.

Information campaigns are reportedly already underway, with broader efforts expected as the elections approach.

While Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is seen as likely to win re-election next year, a source close to the presidential administration stressed that “this isn’t just about elections — it’s about Russia maintaining a presence.”