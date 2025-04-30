Russian Strikes Kill At Least 1, Wound Dozens in Dnipro and Kharkiv Regions

Russian drone strikes on the Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv overnight killed at least one person and wounded dozens of others, regional officials said Wednesday.

"The enemy launched a large-scale Shahed drone attack on the city," Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Serhiy Lysak said. "A 53-year-old man was killed, my condolences to his family and loved ones."

"The worst destruction was in residential neighborhoods. Fires broke out in parts of the regional center, but firefighters have since brought them under control," Lysak said.

One home was destroyed, according to the governor, while several others were badly damaged. "A local business was also hit, along with a funeral service office and a passenger car," Lysask added.

In Kharkiv, 45 people were injured, including two children, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Kharkiv city Mayor Ihor Terekhov earlier reported 16 strikes on the city and said 39 people had been injured.

Ukraine's Air Force said it downed 50 Russian drones across the country overnight. Overall, Russia launched 108 drones at Ukraine overnight, the air force added.

Meanwhile, in Russia, three people were wounded in a drone strike outside the town of Rylsk in the Kursk region, Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said. Two of the injured were hospitalized, he added.