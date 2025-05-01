Ukraine, U.S. Sign Minerals Deal, Tying Trump to Kyiv

The United States and Ukraine on Wednesday signed a minerals deal after a two-month delay, in what President Donald Trump's administration called a new form of US commitment to Kyiv after the end of military aid.

Ukraine said it secured key interests after protracted negotiations, including full sovereignty over its own rare earths, which are vital for new technologies and largely untapped.

Trump had initially demanded rights to Ukraine's mineral wealth as compensation for the billions of dollars in U.S. weapons sent under former president Joe Biden after Russia invaded just over three years ago.

After initial hesitation, Ukraine has accepted a minerals accord as a way to secure long-term investment by the United States, as Trump tries to drastically scale back U.S. security commitments around the world.

Announcing the signing of the deal in Washington, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it showed "both sides' commitment to lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine."

"This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine over the long term," Bessent said.

"And to be clear, no state or person who financed or supplied the Russian war machine will be allowed to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine."

In Kyiv, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on national television that the agreement was "good, equal and beneficial."

In a post on Telegram, Shmyhal said that the two countries would establish a Reconstruction Investment Fund with each side having 50% voting rights.

"Ukraine retains full control over its subsoil, infrastructure and natural resources," he said.

Meeting a key concern for Kyiv, he said Ukraine would not be asked to pay back any "debt" for the billions of dollars in U.S. weapons and other support since Russia invaded in February 2022.

"The fund's profits will be reinvested exclusively in Ukraine," he said.