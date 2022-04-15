Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

CIA Warns Desperate Putin Poses Nuclear Threat

By AFP
Updated:
CIA director William Burns. Rod Lamkey / CNP / TASS

Russia's setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine could lead President Vladimir Putin to resort to using a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon, CIA director William Burns said Thursday.

"Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they've faced so far, militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons," Burns said during a speech in Atlanta.

The Kremlin said it placed Russian nuclear forces on high alert shortly after the assault began on Feb. 24, but the United States has not seen "a lot of practical evidence" of actual deployments that would cause more worry, Burns added, speaking to students at Georgia Tech University.

"We're obviously very concerned. I know President Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which, you know, nuclear conflict becomes possible," said Burns.

Russia has many tactical nuclear weapons, which are less powerful than the bomb the United States dropped on Hiroshima during World War II.

Russian military doctrine features a principle called escalate to de-escalate, which would involve launching a first-strike nuclear weapon of low yield to regain the initiative if things go badly in a conventional conflict with the West.

But under this hypothesis, "NATO would intervene militarily on the ground in Ukraine in the course of this conflict, and that's not something, as President Biden has made very clear, that's in the cards."

Recalling that he once served as US ambassador to Russia, Burns had very harsh words for Putin, calling him an "apostle of payback" who over the years "has stood in a combustible combination of grievance and ambition and insecurity."

"Every day, Putin demonstrates that declining powers can be at least as disruptive as rising ones," Burns said.

Read more about: Ukraine , United States

Read more

'Military tension'

U.S. Deploys 3,000 Troops in Russia-Ukraine Standoff

In response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said the move would make it harder for a compromise between the two sides.
break the ice

U.S., Russia to Hold Security, Ukraine Talks Early January in Geneva

Moscow has presented the West with sweeping security demands amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
unexplained movements

Ukraine Denies Russian Military Buildup on Border as Defense Minister Quits

The reports of a Russian military buildup raised fears of a new escalation in fighting with pro-Moscow separatists.
Defense

U.S. Will Send Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles to Protect Ukraine — Ambassador

The Trump administration has lifted Obama-era non-lethal aid limits.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.