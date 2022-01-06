U.S. Says No Progress With Russia as Long as 'Gun to Ukraine's Head'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Wednesday that Russia must ease pressure on Ukraine if it wants progress, as he renewed a warning of "massive consequences" for an invasion.

Russia and the United States hold talks next week in Geneva after Moscow amassed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border and asked the West for guarantees against expanding the NATO alliance.

If the talks are "going to show real progress, that will require de-escalation," Blinken told a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Pointing to Russia's hopes for progress in areas such as arms control, Blinken said, "It's very hard to make actual progress in any of these areas in an atmosphere of escalation and threat with a gun pointed to Ukraine's head."

"Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe costs in response," Blinken said.