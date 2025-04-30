Russia Slams France's Accusations of Hacking Macron's Campaign

Russia on Wednesday slammed what it called "unfounded accusations" by the French government that it hacked President Emmanuel Macron's campaign in 2017.

"We strongly reject the unfounded accusations by the French side," the Russian Embassy in France said on Telegram, after Paris accused Moscow of being behind cyberattacks against France during the last decade.

France on Tuesday accused the Russian military intelligence GRU of staging cyberattacks, including against an organisation involved in the Paris Olympics and Macron's first election campaign in 2017.