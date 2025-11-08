Massive Russian Attack Hits Ukraine Energy Infrastructure – Kyiv

A massive Russian attack hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, killing one person and prompting power cuts in several regions, Kyiv authorities said Saturday.

Moscow has in recent months escalated its attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, damaging natural gas facilities that produce the main fuel for heating in the country.

Experts have said Ukraine risks heating outages ahead of the winter months.

"The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure again. Because of this, emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine," Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk wrote on social media, without specifying where.

"Emergency power outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," she said. "Despite the enemy's plans, Ukraine will have light and heat this winter."

Air raid alerts were triggered across Ukraine overnight, with authorities in northeastern Kharkiv and southern Odesa reporting drone strikes on energy facilities.

A drone strike on the eastern city of Dnipro ripped through a nine-storey building, killing one woman and wounding six, including a child, according to emergency services.

In the capital Kyiv, civil and military authorities said falling debris had caused fires in two locations in the central Pecherskyi district.

'Technological disaster'

Russia has targeted Ukraine's power and heating grid throughout its almost four-year invasion, destroying a large part of the key civilian infrastructure.

Drones also hit energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa late Friday evening, the region's governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

"There was damage to an energy infrastructure facility," he said, reporting no dead or wounded.