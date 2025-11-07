‘Hidden Mobilization?’: What Russia’s New Reservist Law Could Mean for the War in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin this week signed legislation allowing Russia’s reservists to be sent to “special training” to protect critical infrastructure.

Some fear it could boost the Russian army’s human reserves and help the Kremlin send more people to the war in Ukraine. Others argue the legislation won’t make much difference to the military.

The Moscow Times takes a look at what is changing under the new law and how Russia could use its reservists.

Who are the reservists?

Putin established a mobilization reserve — the Special Combat Army Reserve, or BARS — in 2015. The reserve is open to individuals who previously served in the army and signed a special “reservist” contract with the Defense Ministry.

These individuals, known as reservists, live civilian lives and receive a modest monthly payment of up to 10,000 rubles ($123). Though they are not considered contract servicemen, reservists are required to regularly attend military training sessions to maintain and update their combat skills. During this training, reservists’ employers are compensated for their employees’ absence.

The total number of reservists is not publicly known. Active recruitment into the reserve began in 2021, shortly before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At that time, the size of the reserve reportedly surged from a few thousand to 100,000, according to the exiled news outlet Meduza.

During the early months of the war, many reservists volunteered to fight as part of so-called BARS battalions and later signed military contracts with the Defense Ministry.

At the time, joining BARS was also a way to take part in the fighting for those who didn’t meet the Defense Ministry’s enlistment criteria, three volunteer soldiers told The Moscow Times in 2023, as these battalions were more flexible with age and health requirements.

Lawmaker Alexei Zhuravlev, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, told the RTVI media outlet last month that around 2 million people were in Russia’s reserves.

However, experts questioned this claim.