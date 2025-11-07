Bulgaria Adopts Law to Take Control of Russia's Lukoil Refinery

Bulgaria's parliament on Friday adopted legal changes to place a major Lukoil refinery in the east of the country under state control following U.S. sanctions against the Russian oil giant.

The United States last month hit Russia's two biggest oil producers — Rosneft and Lukoil — with sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

Lukoil has owned the Neftochim plant, the largest oil refinery in the Balkans, in the Black Sea city of Burgas, since 1999. Lukoil-Neftochim is also Bulgaria's largest company.

The U.S. sanctions, which will come into force on Nov. 21, "will effectively lead to the shutdown of the refinery's operations... due to the refusal of all counterparties to make payments to companies belonging to Lukoil," said the draft legislation proposed by Bulgaria's ruling coalition.

According to the legislation, a special administrator can be named to exercise the shareholders' voting rights. The administrator could sell shares to a new owner, pending government approval.