Russia's Lukoil Calls On Bulgaria Not to Hinder Sale of Sanctioned Assets

Russian oil giant Lukoil on Wednesday called on Bulgarian authorities not to interfere with its efforts to sell its assets in the country, after the government seized control of them following U.S. sanctions on the company.

Last week, Sofia installed a government official at the top of a major refinery that Lukoil is seeking to sell as a result of sanctions Washington slapped on the Russian company over the war in Ukraine.

"Lukoil is taking all necessary steps to complete the sale of the refinery, the filling stations network and other assets in Bulgaria to a new owner and expects that the activities of the external administrator will not impede this process," it said in a statement.

"The Company reserves the right to seek judicial remedies to protect its rights and legitimate interests in the event of their violation," the company, Russia's second-largest oil producer, added.