Investigation Reveals Systematic Torture of Ukrainians in Russian Prisons

Russian prison authorities are systematically torturing Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war across a network of detention centers, according to a collaborative investigation led by Forbidden Stories, an international consortium of journalists.

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman says 16,000 civilians have gone missing as of April 2024. Journalists identified 29 facilities, with 11 in occupied Ukraine and 18 inside Russia, some as far as 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from the border.

The facilities are capable of holding up to 18,000 detainees, the Forbidden Stories report said, and most civilians are held for months or years without formal charges.

“It’s an absurd situation. Even in Stalin’s time, there were always charges,” said Vladimir Zhbankov, who works with a group that helps families search for missing relatives. “All of this exists outside the legal field.”