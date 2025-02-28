Russia’s FSB Says It Foiled Ukrainian Plot to Kill Orthodox Bishop

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday it thwarted a Ukrainian-ordered plot to assassinate Metropolitan Tikhon Shevkunov, a senior Russian Orthodox Church bishop with close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Shevkunov, often described in media reports as "Putin's confessor," has known the Russian leader personally since the 1990s and serves on his advisory council for culture and the arts. In 2014, he was appointed Metropolitan of Crimea after Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine.

The FSB said it had arrested a Ukrainian and a Russian man in Moscow on suspicion of planning the attack, alleging they were "recruited by Ukraine's GUR intelligence service through Telegram."

The state-run TASS news agency identified the suspects as Shevkunov's assistant, Denis Popovich, and fellow cleric Nikita Ivankovich.