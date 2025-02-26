French Scientists Admit to Attacking Russian Consulate in Marseille – Reports

Two French scientists admitted to carrying out an attack on the Russian consulate in Marseille using improvised explosive devices, the local newspaper La Provence reported early Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
French police arrested the men just hours after three plastic soda bottles — two of which exploded — were thrown into the consulate’s gardens on Monday, the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. No injuries were reported.
Authorities later identified the suspects at a pro-Ukraine protest in a neighborhood north of the consulate. According to La Provence, the men, described as an engineer and a chemist in their 50s and 40s, work for the Paris-based French National Center for Scientific Research.
The scientists “not only acknowledged the facts, explaining that they acted in support of the Ukrainian cause, but also detailed their modus operandi,” La Provence wrote. The report added that they used their scientific expertise to create a detonating mixture of nitrogen and other chemicals.
Under the French penal code, the two men face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of damaging property with an explosive substance.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.