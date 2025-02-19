Exiled Former State Duma Lawmaker Ponomaryov Charged With Coup Attempt

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday that it charged exiled former lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov with attempting a coup and organizing a terrorist group.

State media reported that police searches were underway across nine Russian regions as part of an investigation into Ponomaryov. The FSB said it was carrying out “investigative actions” against Ponomaryov’s “associates.”

“The grounds to launch a criminal case were irrefutable evidence that [Ponomaryov] established the ‘Congress of People’s Deputies’ political movement in Poland in November 2022,” the FSB said in a statement.

“Ponomaryov presents the ‘Congress of People's Deputies’ to Western countries as a ‘new Russian government in exile’,” it added.