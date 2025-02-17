Saudi Arabia to Host U.S.-Russia Talks on Tuesday – Kommersant

Russian and U.S. officials will meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, the Kommersant business newspaper reported late Sunday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Kommersant did not specify who would represent Russia at the talks in Riyadh, though earlier reports suggested Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov could be among the delegates.
Over the weekend, Lavrov spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was set to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Monday after a stopover in Israel, Axios reported.
Rubio is expected to be joined by White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who told Fox News on Sunday that he was traveling to Saudi Arabia later that night.
Axios, citing two anonymous sources, reported that the delegations will also prepare for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Bloomberg reported Friday that Putin has assembled a negotiating team of senior officials, including longtime foreign policy envoy Yury Ushakov, Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergei Naryshkin and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev.
Interfax, citing an anonymous Saudi source, reported later on Monday that Dmitriev would be present at Tuesday’s talks to discuss strengthening economic ties between Moscow and Washington.
Trump first floated the idea of a meeting in Saudi Arabia last week Wednesday after a surprise phone call with Putin. Riyadh announced Friday that it was open to hosting the summit.
The prospect of direct U.S.-Russia talks without Ukrainian participation has raised concerns that Kyiv’s interests could be sidelined. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also in Saudi Arabia on Sunday but said he had no plans to meet with U.S. or Russian officials.
Rubio told Face the Nation on Sunday that “if it’s real negotiations,” Ukraine “will have to be involved because they were the ones that were invaded.”
However, the secretary of state added that “right now, there is no process.”
“What we have right now is a call between Putin and President Trump in which both sides expressed an interest in ending this conflict,” Rubio said.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.