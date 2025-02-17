Saudi Arabia to Host U.S.-Russia Talks on Tuesday – Kommersant

Russian and U.S. officials will meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, the Kommersant business newspaper reported late Sunday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Kommersant did not specify who would represent Russia at the talks in Riyadh, though earlier reports suggested Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov could be among the delegates.

Over the weekend, Lavrov spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was set to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Monday after a stopover in Israel, Axios reported.

Rubio is expected to be joined by White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who told Fox News on Sunday that he was traveling to Saudi Arabia later that night.

Axios, citing two anonymous sources, reported that the delegations will also prepare for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.