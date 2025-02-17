Rostov Region Deputy Governor Arrested for Abuse of Power

Law enforcement authorities arrested the deputy governor of Russia’s southern Rostov region on charges of abuse of power, Russian media reported Monday.

Rostov region Deputy Governor Konstantin Rachalovsky is accused of directing state subsidies to companies he allegedly knew were financially distressed, leading to their bankruptcy and a loss of 155.2 million rubles ($1.7 million) from the regional budget, the RBC news outlet reported, citing the local FSB office.

He is at least the third Rostov region deputy governor to be arrested on abuse of power charges since November, when former United Aircraft Corporation CEO Yury Slyusar replaced Vasily Golubev as regional governor.

Slyusar announced Monday that he was appointing Alexei Gospodarev as first deputy governor but did not comment on Rachalovsky’s arrest.