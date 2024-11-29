Ukraine Claims Attack on Oil Depot in Southern Russia’s Rostov Region

The Ukrainian military said Friday it struck an oil depot, which sparked a major fire in southern Russia’s Rostov region.
“On the night of Nov. 29, the Atlas oil depot in southern Russia’s Rostov region was struck,” the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces wrote on Telegram.
“A fire broke out on the territory of the facility, with at least two sources of ignition,” the general staff said.
Rostov region Governor Yury Slyusar said a major fire erupted at an “industrial site” in the Kamensky district following a “major” drone attack.
Pro-Russian politician Vladimir Rogov shared photographs and videos of the nighttime blaze which were circulating on local social media.
Previously, Russian media reported that the Atlas depot supplied fuel to the Russian military during drills. Ukraine’s general staff said Friday that Atlas supplies petroleum products to the Russian army as part of its military-industrial complex.
This was the third Ukrainian attack on Atlas this year, with the previous two coming in early and late August.
Ukraine’s general staff also claimed to have destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system radar station in southern Ukraine’s occupied Zaporizhzhia region.
Russia’s military said its air defense forces downed 47 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 29 over the Rostov region which houses the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District.
