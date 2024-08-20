Russia Struggles to Contain Oil Depot Fire 2 Days After Drone Attack

Firefighters on Tuesday continued to battle a large blaze at an oil storage site in southern Russia’s Rostov region, officials said, two days after a Ukrainian drone strike on the facility.

The fire broke out early Sunday after Russian air defense systems shot down Ukrainian drones in the town of Proletarsk. Ukraine’s military said that its drones targeted the Kavkaz oil and petroleum storage facility.

A video published by local media on Tuesday showed thick black smoke blanketing the sky over Proletarsk.

The fire has so far engulfed a total area of 10,000 square meters (107,640 square feet), Proletarsk’s district head Valery Gornich told the state-run TASS news agency, adding that 520 firefighters and four aircraft were deployed to contain the blaze.