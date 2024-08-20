Russia Struggles to Contain Oil Depot Fire 2 Days After Drone Attack

Firefighters on Tuesday continued to battle a large blaze at an oil storage site in southern Russia’s Rostov region, officials said, two days after a Ukrainian drone strike on the facility.
The fire broke out early Sunday after Russian air defense systems shot down Ukrainian drones in the town of Proletarsk. Ukraine’s military said that its drones targeted the Kavkaz oil and petroleum storage facility.
A video published by local media on Tuesday showed thick black smoke blanketing the sky over Proletarsk.
The fire has so far engulfed a total area of 10,000 square meters (107,640 square feet), Proletarsk’s district head Valery Gornich told the state-run TASS news agency, adding that 520 firefighters and four aircraft were deployed to contain the blaze.
“There’s too much heat, the fire trucks can’t get any closer,” Gornich said. He told RIA Novosti that at least 20 out of 74 fuel tanks at the depot were still burning as of Tuesday morning.
Proletarsk is located approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the Ukrainian border and about 350 kilometers (217 miles) from areas in eastern Ukraine currently held by Kyiv’s forces.
Since Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kyiv has repeatedly targeted oil and gas facilities within Russia, describing these strikes as “fair” retaliation for Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.