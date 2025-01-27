Putin, Xi Hail Lukashenko’s Victory Amid Western Condemnation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday who claimed victory in an election that sealed a seventh term in office.

Official results showed the 70-year-old autocrat winning more than 86% of the vote, drawing condemnation in the West.

The Belarusian leader — who has imprisoned or exiled all his major opponents during his three-decade rule — has won every presidential election since 1994, in ballots that the opposition and human rights groups say are rigged.

Putin said Sunday's election showed he had the “undoubted” backing of the people.

“Your convincing victory in the elections clearly testifies to your high political authority and the undoubted support of the population for the state policy Belarus is pursuing,” Putin said, according to the Kremlin.

“You are always a welcome and dear guest on Russian soil. As agreed, I look forward to seeing you soon in Moscow,” he continued.