Lukashenko Accuses U.S. of Trying to Divide Russia and China

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday accused the United States of trying to drive a wedge between Russia and China.
"It seems to me they are trying to pit the Russians against the Chinese. The Russians must not allow that," Lukashenko said in a statement published by his office.
He added that any settlement to end the war in Ukraine would have mixed impacts on Belarus, saying a peace deal "would probably, in some places, be to our benefit, in others, hardly."
"If all these foreign companies return here, first American and then others, European, it will not be easy to compete in our market. But everybody needs food," Lukashenko said.
Belarus, a major producer of fertilizers, was a key supplier to the European Union before 2020.
Lukashenko allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory to launch its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Belarus faces heavy Western sanctions — initially over a crackdown on anti-government protests following allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and later for Minsk's support of Russia's war on Ukraine.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.