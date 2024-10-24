Lukashenko Says Belarus Ready to Join BRICS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his country is ready to become an “active member” of the BRICS group of countries.
“We fully share the BRICS philosophy. Belarus is coming to you with specific ideas and projects,” Lukashenko said at the bloc’s annual summit in the city of Kazan. “We’re ready to become an active member of the union.”
BRICS takes its name from the first letters of the five original members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group expanded earlier this year to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
While Moscow has increasingly sought to cast the group of countries as a counterbalance to Western power and influence in global affairs, not all BRICS members, such as Brazil and India, share Russia’s hard line.
Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said last month that he expected the BRICS summit in Kazan to approve Minsk’s membership application.
Earlier this week, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said 13 countries have applied to become BRICS partner states.
Laos also said Thursday that it would seek to join BRICS.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.