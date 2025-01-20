Russia Reacts to Trump's Inauguration With Cautious Enthusiasm

“The whole world is wondering what to expect from him in the end. It feels like no one can be at ease… As they say, we are waiting. It definitely won’t be boring,” said media personality Ksenia Sobchak, the daughter of one of Putin’s early political allies and the president’s alleged goddaughter.

The Rossia 24 broadcaster said Trump “was indeed able to connect with at least that part of the nation that is very tired,” listing issues such as “support for wars,” what it referred to as the “transgender issue” and rising prices.

“He once again promised to end the Ukrainian conflict, stop the chaos in the Middle East and prevent a third world war,” the news anchor said.

On state television, Channel 1 aired a brief news segment at the 11-minute mark of its Monday afternoon broadcast reporting that Trump would take office on Jan. 20.

President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, congratulated Trump on assuming office, saying that Moscow "welcomes" his approach towards Russia.

Russian state media, officials and prominent bloggers responded to Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president with cautious enthusiasm on Monday, hoping for improved ties but noting that his unpredictable style could backfire on Moscow.

The U.S. has been Kyiv’s top supporter throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, delivering billions of dollars in military aid that Trump has regularly criticized. Trump has also pledged to end the war upon assuming office, but how he plans to do so remains unclear.

Starshe Eddy, a Russian pro-war Telegram channel, weighed in on how Trump might change the course of the three-year war to its 608,000 subscribers.

“In a few hours, all Ukrainian media outlets and politicians will start throwing dirt at old Grandpa Joe [Biden], hoping that blessings will pour down on them” from Trump, the channel said.

“The funniest thing is that we also have those who hope to get a taste of these blessings — thinking that maybe Good Donald, with a stroke of his pen, will put an end to the special military operation, allowing them to return to their old ways, free of personal and corporate sanctions, partying with escorts in Monaco and philosophizing about the greater good,” it added.

Alex Parker Returns, another Z-channel on Telegram with 249,000 subscribers, also downplayed the idea that Trump’s return is guaranteed to bring positive changes for Russia.

“One thing is certain — everything will be completely different under [Trump],” the channel wrote. “Now, an entirely new deck will be dealt with across many areas and directions of global politics and economics. Different doesn’t necessarily mean better. There are no win-win deals.”

In his televised statement, Putin said Moscow had been watching statements from Trump and his team “expressing a desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were severed through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration.”

"We also hear his statements about the need to do everything possible to prevent a third world war. We certainly welcome this approach and congratulate the newly elected U.S. president on assuming office,” Putin said, adding that Moscow “never refused dialogue” with any U.S. administration.

Putin’s tone on Monday marked a shift from the Kremlin’s stance in November, when it declined to congratulate Trump on his shock election victory, describing the U.S. as “unfriendly” toward Russia.

U.S.-Russia relations have been at historic lows since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which was followed by a flurry of Western sanctions on Russia.

Trump, however, has long praised Putin, claiming that he has a “very good relationship” with the Russian leader.