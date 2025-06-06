Russia Could Give Musk Political Asylum Amid Trump Feud, Lawmaker Says

Russia could offer political asylum to tech billionaire Elon Musk following his public fallout with U.S. President Donald Trump, a senior Russian lawmaker said Friday, though the Kremlin has sought to distance itself from the feud.

Musk and Trump, seen as close allies since the 2024 U.S. presidential election, exchanged threats on Thursday over revoked government contracts and impeachment after the world’s richest man criticized the Republican president’s sweeping tax and spending bill.

“If he did [need political asylum], of course, Russia could offer it,” said Dmitry Novikov, first deputy chairman of the State Duma’s International Affairs Committee, in comments to the state-run TASS news agency.

However, Novikov, a member of the Communist Party, said he believes that Musk is “playing a completely different game and he won’t be needing any political asylum.”