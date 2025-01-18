Germany Could Send Troops to Future Ukraine Buffer Zone: Minister

Germany's defence minister said he was open to sending German soldiers to Ukraine to help secure a demilitarised zone there if a ceasefire were agreed with Russia, in remarks published Saturday.

In an interview with the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, Boris Pistorius also said Germany should aim to spend around 3% of GDP on defence.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wants members of the NATO military alliance to devote five percent of their national output on defence, a demand that has already been rejected as too high by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Asked about a possible deployment of German troops to help secure a buffer zone between Russia and Ukraine if one were agreed, Pistorius said, "We're the largest NATO partner in Europe. We'll obviously have a role to play."

He said the issue would "be discussed in due time."