Russian Airstrikes Damage Critical Infrastructure Across Ukraine, Authorities Say

Authorities in western Ukraine said early Wednesday that critical infrastructure was targeted in a Russian missile attack after air alerts sounded across the country.

The airstrikes came a day after Ukraine said it had carried out its largest aerial attack on Russian territory since Moscow's February 2022 invasion, hitting factories and energy hubs hundreds of miles from the front line.

"Critical infrastructure facilities were targeted in Prykarpattia," Ivano-Frankivsk region Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk wrote on social media.

"Air defense forces were working in the region," she said, adding that there were no casualties and that the situation was "under control."

Authorities in the western Lviv region, which borders Poland, said two critical infrastructure facilities had been hit in the Drogobych and Stryi districts but did not provide further details.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties, but there was damage," Lviv region Governor Maksym Kozytsky wrote on social media.