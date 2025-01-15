Russian Airstrikes Damage Critical Infrastructure Across Ukraine, Authorities Say

Authorities in western Ukraine said early Wednesday that critical infrastructure was targeted in a Russian missile attack after air alerts sounded across the country.
The airstrikes came a day after Ukraine said it had carried out its largest aerial attack on Russian territory since Moscow's February 2022 invasion, hitting factories and energy hubs hundreds of miles from the front line.
"Critical infrastructure facilities were targeted in Prykarpattia," Ivano-Frankivsk region Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk wrote on social media.
"Air defense forces were working in the region," she said, adding that there were no casualties and that the situation was "under control."
Authorities in the western Lviv region, which borders Poland, said two critical infrastructure facilities had been hit in the Drogobych and Stryi districts but did not provide further details.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties, but there was damage," Lviv region Governor Maksym Kozytsky wrote on social media.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian national grid operator announced that it was introducing emergency blackouts in seven regions including the eastern Donetsk region.
"Due to the huge attack, the transmission system operator is applying preventive restrictions," Energy Minister German Galushchenko said of the shutdowns.
Separately, the governor of the Donetsk region said that critical infrastructure had also been hit in his region over the last 24 hours, but did not specify when the strikes had occurred.
At the same time, the mayor of the southern city of Kherson said that "part of our community is without electricity" as a result of the overnight barrage, without giving figures of those without power.
Ukrainian authorities had earlier issued air raid alerts for the entire country, warning of incoming cruise missiles.
The warning said that missiles were headed toward the central city of Kryvyi Rig, the northern Chernigiv region, central Poltava region and southern Mykolaiv region.
A "group of cruise missiles" was also headed in the direction of the capital Kyiv, the air force said.
Moscow has pursued a months-long bombing campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, claiming the attacks are targeted against facilities that aid Kyiv's military.
The Russian military accused Kyiv of using Western-supplied missiles for one of the strikes overnight Monday and promised it would "not go unanswered."
