Krasnodar Declares Regional Emergency as Black Sea Oil Spill Cleanup Stalls

Authorities in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region have declared a regionwide state of emergency as cleanup efforts for an oil spill along the Black Sea coast stall.

The spill occurred on Dec. 15 after two Russian-flagged oil tankers were damaged during a storm, releasing thousands of tons of heavy fuel oil — known as mazut — into the Black Sea. Emergency officials reported Monday that the spill had polluted approximately 55 kilometers (34 miles) of coastline.

Authorities in affected coastal communities, including the resort city of Anapa, had previously declared local emergencies to address the growing layers of oil washing up on beaches. However, residents and volunteers argued that the spill warranted a national-level emergency, which would unlock additional resources for the cleanup.

On Tuesday, Russia’s top investigator, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered law enforcement authorities to launch a criminal probe into alleged “failures” in addressing the cleanup.